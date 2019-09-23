FLORENCE, S.C. – Randall La Cross, the vice president for outreach and global initiatives at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, told Rotary Club members Monday afternoon about an international research trip eight students took this summer.
As part of the Research Experience Scholars Program at GSSM , the students traveled to Shanghai, China, and created a prototype for a drone that could filter particulates out of the air.
The students were broken down into two groups. Five of the students researched the use of drones, and three of the students worked on a documentary about the project.
The students working on the research project had to take a programmable drone, attach the air-filtration apparatus, fly around and collect particulates from the room, La Cross said. The students then analyzed the data of what the drone collected.
“The students designed. They had to do all the work, and we just served as guides,” La Cross said.
The research project had several goals for students, La Cross said. The goals ranged from learning the interdisciplinary nature of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to increasing global awareness.
La Cross said the students really learned about communicating with themselves and with Chinese students, the importance of project-based learning and the Chinese culture and education system.
“It was a short period of time, and they realized real quickly that their plans were not as detailed as they needed to be,” La Cross said. “Overall, I feel like it was a successful project.”
The three students who worked on a documentary had never worked on anything like this before, said Roy Flannagan, an English instructor at the Governor's School.
The students had worked on short movies that they wrote themselves, but they never made a documentary so the students had to keep revising their project, Flannagan said.
“This is very tricky,” Flannagan said. “They basically had to rethink the movie as the engineers kept rethinking their projects.”
The students have finished a trailer for the research trip, but they are still finishing the full documentary.
All students attending GSSM must complete a six-week mentored research project between their junior and senior years, said Michael Newsome, the dean of curriculum and assessment at GSSM. Students may either complete a domestic research project or they may participate in a research project internationally with one of GSSM’s partner schools.
During the research experience, students work with a research professional, Newsome said. Students have been able to conduct research at several universities in South Carolina, such as the University of South Carolina, Clemson and the College of Charleston. Students have also traveled outside South Carolina for projects.
GSSM has partnerships in Germany and China, Newsome said.
