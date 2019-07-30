DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and the Motor Racing Network, will celebrate MRN’s 50th anniversary by giving away some special opportunities for fans that attend the track’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500.
All fans that have purchased the track’s Stripe Zone Hospitality package for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 1, will be automatically entered to win some experiences of a lifetime courtesy of MRN.
The experiences are as follows (all on Sept. 1):
Hot Laps on race day with MRN Analyst and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace – your opportunity to ride shotgun with a living legend and make laps hours before the green flag drops on the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Honorary MRN Pit Reporter – Shadow an award-winning pit reporter for Stage 1 of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 and get up close to the cars and stars of NASCAR like never before.
MRN Booth Visit – Get a behind the scenes look at the Motor Racing Network’s coverage of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 from high atop Darlington Raceway in the race control tower and watch Rusty Wallace, Jeff Striegle and Alex Hayden call the action.
Turn 3 with Mike Bagley – Soak up some non-stop racing from the best seat in the house! Join MRN’s Mike Bagley for a few laps as he calls the race above the action in turn 3 at the track Too Tough To Tame.
“I can’t think of a better place to celebrate MRN’s 50th anniversary than at the legendary Darlington Raceway,” said Chris Schwartz, President of MRN. “We are so excited to partner with Kerry and the team at Darlington to present these exclusive experiences to a few lucky Stripe Zone fans.”
On Aug. 16 a random drawing will take place among Darlington’s Stripe Zone hospitality customers with the winners being contacted prior to the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 1.
Additionally, several members of the MRN’s broadcast team, including Wallace, Bagley, Striegle and Hayden, among others, will make an appearance on race day in the Stripe Zone hospitality tent. The MRN group will conduct a question and answer session for fans that day.
“We appreciate the wonderful relationship we have with MRN and appreciate their efforts in providing a few of our lucky hospitality customers these unique experiences,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “Congratulations to MRN and their 50 years of broadcasting NASCAR races to fans all over the United States and throughout the World.”
For complete contest rules and information visit www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/MRN50th.
Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. on NBCSN and MRN. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. on NBC and MRN. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.