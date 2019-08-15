LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City got good news on its audit for fiscal year 2018 in the form of an unmodified opinion from Greene Finney LLP.
“That is a good, clean opinion,” said Emily Sobczak, certified public accountant with Greene Finney. “That is a good, clean opinion. That is the opinion you want to receive. And that opinion provides reasonable assurance that the financial statements are materially correct.”
In her presentation to the city council on Tuesday, Sobczak said the city’s general fund had a decrease in fund balance of $273,000 bringing the total general fund balance to $2.2 million as of June 30, 2018.
According to the audit, there was a restricted fund balance of $101,000 for victims’ services, tourism and public safety, $1.2 million in the committed fund balance for various items, and an unassigned balance of $874,000. The unassigned balance of $874,000 is 12 percent of the city’s 2018 expenditures. Sobczak said the Government Finance Officers Association recommends a minimum of 16.7 percent.
The city’s water fund net position increased by $826,000 to $8.6 million. The sewer fund net position increased by $384,000 to $9.6 million, including $7.3 million invested in capital assets and restricted for debt service, according to Sobczak’s report.
Major reasons to maintain an adequate fund balance include:
>> Significant emergencies and unanticipated expenditures or loss of revenues.
>> Flexibility for discretionary funding needs, such as nonrecurring capital expenditures.
>> Potential for better interest rates on debt issues which can save the city money.
>> To cover potential shortfalls from the state due to budget cuts or as a result of a change in legislation.
>> Cash flow through the second half of the calendar year, property taxes and businesses licenses are cyclical.
The report said total capital assets were $32.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million from 2017 due to the following:
>> $485,000 increase in governmental activities due to the current year’s additions of $1 million exceeding depreciation expense of $564,000.
>> $924,000 increase in business-type activities primarily due to the current year additions of $2 million exceeding depreciation expense and net disposals of $1.1 million.
>> Remaining construction commitments of $953,000 as of June 30, 2018.