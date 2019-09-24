FLORENCE, S.C. – Eurasia Trio will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, at Florence First Presbyterian Church in the Sanctuary.
Eurasia Trio is violinist Dr. Qiao Chen Solomon (China), cellist Dr. Martin Gueorguiev (Bulgaria), and pianist Dr. Paolo Gualdi (Italy).
Qiao serves as Associate Professor of Music, Director of Orchestral and Strings Studies of the Music Department at Agnes Scott College. Gueorguiev teaches cello at Oxford College of Emory University. Gualdi also is an Associate Professor of Music at Francis Marion University.
The three musicians met at University of Georgia during their doctoral studies. They’ve performed in different settings but only recently formed the trio, and their debut concerts have been enthusiastically received to packed venues.
Join us for an evening of moving music with this incredibly talented trio.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to have them at our church for our community,” said Ann Rodgers Chandler, Director of Music, at First Presbyterian.
Gualdi said the most interesting piece in the program is probably the seldom-performed Clara Schumann's Trio in G minor, Op. 17. This year is the 200th celebration of her birth. Clara was the wife of the famous Romantic composer Robert Schumann, and she was a very famous pianist at the time who managed a career as performer, composer and mother of eight children.
It is a special occasion to hear this rarely presented work and interesting to hear such a masterwork from a female composer whose career was curtailed because of her family responsibilities.
The event is free and open to the public.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 700 Park Ave. in Florence. For more information, call First Presbyterian at 843-662-2583.
