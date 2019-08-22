BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and several others were injured Wednesday evening in a Marlboro County crash on US 15/401.
The 5:40 p.m. crash happened when a south-bound 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was struck head-on by a 2006 Ford sedan that crossed the center line, said Cpl. Judd Jones, South Carolina Highway Patrol. A third car, a 2010 Chevrolet sedan then struck the Ford sedan.
A passenger in the pickup truck died. The pickup's driver and the driver of the Ford sedan were transported to a Florence hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Jones said. The driver of the Chevrolet sedan was transported to a Cheraw hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Jones said.