FLORENCE, S.C. — An opening reception for the exhibit of artist Mark Stephenson will take place in the Morris Gallery of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library in Florence at 3 p.m. Oct. 20.
Admission is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served. The reception is sponsored by Friends of Florence County Library.
Stephenson is a full-time artist in central North Carolina who, who through a multi-faceted background, brings a unique perspective to his work. He studied at the Art Students League in New York City while initially planning to pursue a career as an opera singer.
Success at the league ushered in awards and commissions including acceptance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s copyists program. In May of 2014, Stephenson was artist in residence at La Macina di San Cresci, Italy. He was also a top-six finalist in the 2015 ArtFields Portrait Competition.
Stephenson’s exhibit will run from Oct. 19 to Nov. 26.
The Doctor N. Lee Morris Gallery is on the second floor of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library at 509 S. Dargan St. in Florence.
For more information about library programs, visit www.florencelibrary.org.
