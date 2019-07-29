FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Region will be home to several debate watch parties for the upcoming Democratic presidential primary debates on CNN.
S.C. Rep. Terry Alexander and Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore will host a debate watch party at the Loft Sports Bar and Grill located at 163 N. Dargan St. on both nights of the debate.
Alexander, a Democrat, represents South Carolina House District 59, which includes portions of northern Florence County and eastern Darlington County. He has been a member of the house since 2007. Alexander has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont.
Gibson-Hye Moore was elected to the city council in a 2016 special election and re-elected in 2018.
The campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts will host a debate watch party today at Dolce Vita at 160 S. Dargan St.
The campaign of Beto O’Rouke will host a debate watch party at 7:30 p.m. today at Birds Nest Eats and Ales at 166 S. Dargan St.
The campaign of Joe Biden will host debate watch parties Wednesday in the Pee Dee, one hosted by Florence County Councilman Al Bradley and the other by Lethonia Barnes.
A Florence watch party will take place at 717 Rice Hope Cover. A Quinby debate watch party is scheduled for 403 Wildwood Drive. A Hemingway debate watch party is scheduled for 111 Airport Drive.
The campaign for U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California indicates that it will host five debate watch parties on Wednesday in the Pee Dee to go along with 40 statewide.
One event will be a faith leaders for Harris watch party at 316 N. Main St. in Marion.
Another will be a Lake City event at Jarritos Mexican Restaurant at 114 W. Main St. in Lake City.
As was the case with the first debates in June, the Democrats contending to be that party’s nominee will be divided between two debates with 10 candidates to be held today and Wednesday.
The debaters tonight will be U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Warren, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rouke from Texas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan from Ohio, U.S. Rep. John Delaney from Maryland, author Marianne Williamson and Montana Gov. Stephen Bullock.
The Wednesday debaters are Biden, Harris, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, businessman Andrew Yang, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand from New York, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet from Colorado and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The debates are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. today and Wednesday. They can be seen on CNN.