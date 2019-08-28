Florence Crash

A single vehicle crash Wednesday around noon at the intersection of East Palmetto Street sent the driver to a Florence area hospital, broke a utility pole and a water line.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was injured right before noon Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Palmetto Street and Freedom Boulevard.

A pickup that was apparently east-bound on Palmetto Street ran off the right side of the road and into a utility pole that, in turn, shifted and broke a water line, according to a Windy Hill Fire Department official at the scene.

The driver was taken to a Florence area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the Florence Water Department was notified of the broken water line.

