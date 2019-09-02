FLORENCE, S.C. – A truck driver was shot and killed Tuesday after he pulled a weapon on the driver of another vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Maj. Michael Nunn said the shooting happened about 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Palmetto Street and Old Marion Highway.
Nunn said the driver of a logging truck “got out of his vehicle and threatened the driver of a passenger vehicle with a weapon ... The driver of the passenger vehicle shot the driver of the logging truck, who died from the gunshot wound.”
Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken was withholding the identity of the deceased until notification of the next of kin.
There is no one in custody at this time, but the shooting remains under investigation, Nunn said.
