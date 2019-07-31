FLORENCE, S.C. – Cory Booker’s Florence event has been moved from Mount Zion AME Church to the Luther F. Carter Center for Health Sciences .
According to Booker’s campaign website, the U.S. senator from New Jersey will be holding a Conversation with Cory event at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the center at 200 W. Evans St.
Booker declared his candidacy for president on Feb. 1. Booker has served in the Senate since he was elected in a 2013 special election. Prior to being elected to the Senate, he served as mayor of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, from 2007 to 2013. Booker also served on the Newark Municipal Council from 1998 to2002 when ran for mayor instead of seeking reelection.
During his time on the council, Booker staged a hunger strike and lived in a tent to raise awareness about urban development issues in the city.
Booker attended Stanford University, where he played tight end on the football team, served as senior class president, and received a Rhodes Scholarship. He majored in political science at Stanford and later attended and graduated from Yale Law School.