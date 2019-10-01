FLORENCE, S.C. – Brenda’s “Money Saver” Thrift Store at 1553 W. Palmetto St. in Florence held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate its opening and membership into the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber ambassadors joined owner Brenda Branham and her staff for the occasion.
It is a family-run business with Branham’s sister, Laurie Rutrough, as manager and a niece as her only other employee.
Branham started in the thrift store business in Easley and came to Florence from Pickens. She opened on Sept. 9.
Branham said she joined the chamber at the encouragement of her sister.
Rutrough said the chamber has a great reputation for helping small businesses.
“We also wanted to get involved in the community,” Branham said.
They buy and resales items. Merchandise is acquired from scouring yard sales and auctions. Items include clothing, shoes, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, wedding dresses, baby items, exercise equipment and more.
“We also take donations,” Branham said.
She said proceeds from donated items go to the Women’s Prison Fund and for a Christmas Party for special needs children through the Waccamaw Tractor and Small Engine Club.
Through Dec. 7, Rutrough said they are running a promotion to give away a television set to someone who purchases items totaling $20 or more.
“We do deliveries and pick up,” Branham said. “And soon we will have lay-a-ways.
For additional information, call 843-702-0061 or 843-861-5179 or visit their Facebook page.
