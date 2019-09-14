Veterans of Vietnam Motorcycle Club members Friday toured several sites around Florence, including the Floence Veterans Park at the Florence Center. Another site they hit was Florence National Cemetery. The organization serves as a way for veterans to gather with others who have been through similar experiences. The riders are expected to be in the Pee Dee throughout the weekend.
Veterans of Vietnam Motorcycle Club members Friday toured several sites around Florence, including the Floence Veterans Park at the Florence Center. Another site they hit was Florence National Cemetery. The organization serves as a way for veterans to gather with others who have been through similar experiences. The riders are expected to be in the Pee Dee throughout the weekend.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Veterans of Vietnam Motorcycle Club members toured several sites Friday around Florence, including the Florence Veterans Park at the Florence Center.
Another site they visited was Florence National Cemetery. The organization serves as a way for veterans to gather with others who have been through similar experiences. The riders are expected to be in the Pee Dee throughout the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.