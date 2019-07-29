FLORENCE, S.C. – U.S. Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey is reportedly scheduled to become the latest Democratic presidential candidate to visit Florence next Tuesday.
Booker reportedly will be appearing at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Florence’s Mount Zion AME Church.
He declared his candidacy for president on Feb. 1. Booker has served in the Senate since he was elected in a 2013 special election. Prior to being elected to the Senate, he served as mayor of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, from 2007-2013. Booker also served on the Newark Municipal Council from 1998-2002 when he ran for mayor instead of seeking re-election.
During his time on the council, Booker staged a hunger strike and lived in a tent to raise awareness about urban development issues in the city.
Booker attended Stanford University, where he played tight end on the football team, served as senior class president and received a Rhodes Scholarship. He majored in political science at Stanford and later attended and graduated from Yale Law School.
Mount Zion is located at 1505 E. Cheves St.