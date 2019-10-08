EFFINGHAM, S.C. – American Legion Effingham Post 160 will have a post rededication and community day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The post will conduct a flag-raising ceremony with South Florence High School Navy JROTC and guest speaker Clebe McClary, USMC retired.
The event will also feature food, horseshoes, cornhole, volleyball and raffles.
"This is a great opportunity to learn about the American Legion and the impact we have for local veterans and their families," according to an announcement on the event.
The post is at 6466 S. Irby St. — across from McCall Farms.
