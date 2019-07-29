FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Democratic Party soon will choose a new temporary leader.
The party’s state-recognized executive committee members will vote on a new interim chair at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 in an open meeting.
The party’s previous chairwoman, LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson, resigned on July 5 to pursue other opportunities. She has not yet specified the nature of those opportunities.
To become eligible for the position, one must notify Florence County Democratic Party acting Chairman Michael Rahenkamp in writing by noon on Aug. 8.
The interim chair will serve until the party’s 2020 convention, when a new chair will be elected by the voting members from each Florence County precinct.
The party is also seeking voting members from each precinct.
For more information about the chair or precinct positions, contact Second Vice Chair Suzanne La Rochelle at fcdp6precinct@gmail.com or Rahenkamp at michael.rahenkamp@gmail.com or at 843-615-2410.