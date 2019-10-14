DARLINGTON, S.C. – With help from the public, deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate a Darlington man who was reported missing Sunday afternoon.
Mace Dubose, 83, has been transported to an area hospital to be treated for dehydration, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
“Thank you to everyone who shared the information about Mr. Dubose by social media or word of mouth,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said in the news release. “We were able to locate Mr. Dubose because of each and every one of you.”
Dubose had been seen most recently at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday at his residence on Society Hill Road near the intersection of Cashua Ferry Road.
