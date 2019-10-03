FLORENCE, S.C. – Douglas Nunnally, director of security and school safety, proposed Thursday that Florence One Schools adopt a system called Evolv Express to screen for firearms and bombs.
Evolv Express is a metal detector system that can screen more than 3,600 people per hour, Nunnally told Florence One trustees.
Students going through the machines would not have to stop and have their bags searched or empty their pockets because the machine can detect threats as students walk through, Nunnally said.
Currently, the high schools have metal detectors and students must have their bags manually checked.
“It’s very time consuming and the number of students we have coming in the building every day in a short period of time, I couldn’t imagine the opportunity for errors and oversight,” Nunnally said.
Implementing the Evolv Express in the three high schools would cost the district about $200,000 per year for four years and a total of $864,000 if approved by the board, Nunnally said. The money for the detectors would be included in the security budget.
West Florence High School would receive the Evolve Express in December, and Wilson High School and South Florence High School would receive it by the end of January, Nunnally said.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the implementation of Evolv Express would cut back on the number of faculty members who currently monitor students entering the schools. He said it takes about 60 staff members a week to volunteer for getting students through the current metal detectors.
The current metal detectors in the high schools could be moved to different parts of the district or sold to other districts in the county, O’Malley said.
The Evolv Express devices would be leased to the district, and the district could opt out of the contract at any time with a 30-day notice.
Currently, the only school in the state using Evolv Express is Dorman High School in Spartanburg County School District Six.
The software has been used in places such as the Lincoln Center, Oakland Airport and Gillette Stadium, according to the Evolv Technology website.
The board will vote on the Evolv Express during the Oct. 10 board meeting.
During public participation segment of the meeting, several people voiced concerns that they weren’t receiving responses from the board of trustees when they spoke at board meetings.
Charles Foxe, a member of Lifeline Plus, said that for the past year he has not heard from board of trustees when he speaks out during public participation.
“You have not addressed this,” Foxe said. “You’ve just ignored it. That’s disrespectful.”
Foxe said it may time for him to retire from speaking out during public participation.
Some cafeteria workers voiced concerns about how the food service workers have been treated this school year under the Chartwells food service company.
Lisa Godwin, who works in food service at South Florence High School, said she has been with the district for 20 years, but this year the food service workers cannot keep up with serving nine entrees every day at lunch.
“We don’t have the time do all these nine entrees,” Godwin said. “Please cut these nine entrees back.”
Godwin also said the food service workers don’t have equipment to serve the food, and they don’t have the staff when someone is out sick to serve the lunches.
