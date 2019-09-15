FLORENCE, S.C. – Miss South Carolina Pre-Teen Briana Tedesco has many talents, but right now she is looking toward another title: National American Miss Pre-Teen.
In July, only two weeks before the Miss South Carolina Pre-Teen pageant, Briana entered the competition after her mother, Jessica, found about it.
Briana said two weeks did not feel like enough time to prepare, because she had to prepare a 30-second introduction, practice interview skills and prepare for the formal wear section of the contest.
“It was just like two weeks were not enough time to prepare, but we still managed to do it,” Briana said. “It was nerve wracking. It was exciting. It was fun. I met so many girls, and I was scared going in.”
After winning the Miss South Carolina Pre-Teen title in July, the 11-year-old Florence resident is now preparing to take the national stage Nov. 24-30 in Anaheim, Calif.ornia.
The competition, Briana said, will require a longer introduction, an on-stage question and several community service hours.
During the week in California, Briana will have themed parties and a trip to Disneyland.
“It’s scary and fun at the same time,” Briana said about going to the national competition.
The National American Miss isn't like most pageants, Jessica said. National American Miss is designed to inspire confidence in young ladies, have fun, meet lifelong friends and to value teamwork and uplifting one another, she said.
In addition to being involved in National American Miss, Briana is also an actress and model.
Briana has appeared in multiple films, including several student films, the “Cracker Jack” episode of “Dolly Parton’s Heart Strings,” Lifetime’s “Patsy & Loretta” and the Netflix movie “All Light Will End.” She also received first runner-up for Best Child Actress in the Los Angeles International Film Festival.
Briana also has been in several print advertisements, such as one advertisement in Hibbett Sports stores.
Briana created Young Entertainers Standing for Christ, or YES for Christ, in 2018. The platform started, Briana said, as a way to support Christians who are child entertainers.
“There are a lot of dark things in the acting community,” Briana said. “There are a lot of really weird scripts that you come across, and it’s not anything that you really want to do. There are a lot of kids that get auditions like that, and it’s sad in the world that these directors want people to do stuff like that.”
With YES for Christ, Briana leads a Bible study every Tuesday through Skype, and they also have smaller groups in which entertainers can ask for prayer.
When the group first started, Jessica said, there were only a few members, but now there are nearly 200 entertainers. She said the group gives the kids a platform where they can share what they’re doing and stand up unashamed.
“If they ever need any help, we’re there for them,” Briana said. “If they needed a prayer, they can always feel free to come back home to us.”
Outside of National American Miss and her acting career, Briana spends her time playing soccer, riding horses, painting, singing and riding motorcycles with her dad.
Currently, Briana is getting ready to raise funds for The Florence Care House. She and her family will be at the Toss N Taste event on Sept. 21, raising funds for the organization.
