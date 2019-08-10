FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man missing since Aug. 6.
Div’yon Tirrell Williams, 24, of 5115 Pepper Tree Road, Florence, was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Williams is described as standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds.
"Family members state that Williams has diminished mental capabilities," according to the release.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.