FLORENCE, S.C. – Candidate filing will open at noon Thursday for several offices in lower Florence County.
The following seats will be up for election in the Nov. 5 general election:
>> Town of Pamplico mayor and three at-large council seats.
>> Florence County School District Five seats two and five (at-large).
>> Town of Scranton mayor and two at-large council seats.
>> Two at-large council seats in the town of Olanta.
>> City of Johnsonville mayor and three at-large council seats.
Filing can be done at the respective town/city halls for the mayor and council seats and at the school district office for school board seats. Filing hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county board of voter registration and elections office in Florence.
The Statement of Intention of Candidacy (non-partisan) form required for filing is available in the “Candidate Information” section of scvotes.org and at the county elections office.
There is no filing fee for school board seats. The filing fee for council seats in the listed cities and towns is $50 and $100 for the listed mayor seats.
According to information provided to the Morning News from David Alford, Florence County Voter Registration and Elections director, candidates are required to file a Statement of Economic Interests and a campaign disclosure online with the State Ethics Commission at ethics.sc.gov. Failure to file these documents might result in a candidate fine but will not disqualify a candidate from the election.
Filing closes at noon on Aug. 15. Candidates must live within the district in which they seek office. To verify districts, call 843-665-3094.