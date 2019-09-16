FLORENCE, S.C.– Francis Marion University’s RN-to-BSN Nursing program has been ranked among the top 25 online programs in the nation in a list provided by RegisteredNursing.org.
RegisteredNursing.org is a national nursing advocacy organization.
The organization analyzed more than 400 nursing programs across the nation using a variety of criteria, according to an FMU news release.
After considering the quality of the school and its affordability among other criteria, FMU was ranked No. 21 among the 2019 National Best Online RN-to-BSN Programs. Purdue University Northwest was ranked at No. 1.
RegisteredNursing.org considered student’s performance on licensure tests, the accessibility and affordability of the program and the amount of financial aid available to students, according to the FMU release. It also assessed how well the program supports students during school, throughout the licensure process, and into the career field.
“FMU’s nursing program has long been recognized as one of the best in the region,” the FMU release said. “It has grown steadily and includes not only undergraduate programs, like the RN-to-BSN program and the undergraduate BSN degree; but advanced practice degrees in family practice, gerontology, nursing education and psychiatry, and a doctorate of nursing practice.”
RegisteredNursing.org’s website states that the push in recent years has been to hire nurses with Bachelor of Science in nursing degrees.
“As hospitals and health care systems make the push to hire more BSN-educated nurses, many RNs are considering a return to school to advance their education,” according to its website. “Luckily, online RN to BSN programs make(s) this process quicker and easier than ever, and many RNs are able to continue working while they complete these programs.
"Finding the right online program can be tricky, which is why we have ranked the top online RN to BSN programs across the nation. Check out our rankings below to find a great program, and you'll be on your way to a higher salary and expanded employment opportunities in no time.”
To learn more about the methodology used, visit registerednursing.org/rankings-methodology/ .
