HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The United Way of Hartsville celebrated its 60th anniversary Wednesday with author Richard C. Harwood, founder and president of the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, holding it up as an example for other small communities seeking to make life better for their residents.
Harwood, author of the new book “Stepping Forward: A Positive Practical Path to Transform Our Communities and Our Lives,” was the featured speaker at a luncheon for the occasion.
“It is the small, mighty United Ways that are making a difference in our country today,” Harwood told guests at the luncheon.
“This United Way is showing us what we need to do to get things done,” he said.
Hartsville, he said, is demonstrating what communities can do and need to do at the local level to make the country better. “This community is leading the way,” Harwood said. “We need Hartsville to show us the way.”
His visit to Hartsville was a part of a national book tour. He met with community leaders at a breakfast Wednesday morning and later visited the Butler Heritage Foundation Center. Wednesday night, he spoke at Coker University about public engagement in the lives of communities.
He said people in communities across the country want to feel that they are a part of something larger than themselves. But as much as we want that, he said, “... we are a nation divided right now.” The nation is polarized and public discourse, he said, is too toxic. The result, he said, is a society in which people have retreated from public involvement, “into their homes, into their tribes.”
“I’m convinced that the change we need is going to start right here in our small communities,” Harwood said.
“We have to make community a common enterprise,” Harwood said. Many people in many communities, he said, feel left behind. “If serving is about making community a common enterprise, it’s got to be all of us,” he said.
That involves affording people dignity, he said. “A lot of times we talk about dignity, but we don’t afford it to people,” he said.
He said people desire authentic hope, not the kind that comes from slogans and bumper stickers. “What people want is a sense that tomorrow can be better than today,” he said.
“We need you, Hartsville,” Harwood said. “South Carolina needs you. The nation needs you.”
Joann DeLong, executive director of United Way of Hartsville, highlighted the organization’s work in the community.
She thanked the donors, volunteers and staff who she said make the work of United Way of Hartsville possible.
Through its work with 15 community partners, United Way of Hartsville is able to provide services through 21 programs it offers the community, DeLong said.
United Way uses the nearly $330,000 a year that it raises to fund affordable or free after school child care for working parents; kindergarten readiness programs; utility, rent and assistance for fire victims; primary and specialist health care, life-saving services and free prescriptions; medical and dental care for veterans; and 42,000 meals a year through Meals on Wheels.
DeLong said United Way’s Coats4Kids program provides 450 coats annually – 2,025 to date – for all students in Hartsville. Other projects include a baby panty providing diapers, wipes, new clothing, car seats, strollers and cribs; fire victim assistance for new bathroom, bedroom and kitchen items including major appliances if needed; an emergency food pantry to back up Hartsville Interfaith Ministries; storm and disaster assistance; backpacks for middle and high school students; and homeless assistance such as clothing, coats, boots, blankets and a hotel stay during bad weather.
And Operation Sweet Dreams, which has provided new twin beds, sheets, blankets, comforter sets and pillows to more than 565 children and seniors in Darlington County thanks to donor companies and anonymous donors.
Rob Tiede, Sonoco president and CEO and chair of the United Way of Hartsville board of directors, said helping others without any expectation of anything in return is the essence of United Way.
“This isn’t happening in every community in America,” Harwood said. “The thing I love about this United Way is that it does this every single day.”
