FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash that backed up south-bound traffic on interstate 95 about 11:20 a.m.
A south-bound 2015 motor home ran off the left side of the road and into a tree, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver died in the crash and two other people were injured, Collins said. All were wearing their seatbelts.
Windy Hill firefighters responded to the crash and arrived to find the motor home on its side just north of the SC 327 exit, said Fire Chief John DeLung.
Other motorists had started CPR on one of the crash victims prior to firefighters arrival, the chief said.
Firefighters extinguished a small grass fire started by the crash and assisted medics with Florence County EMS with the transport of two patients, DeLung said.
Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and SCDOT workers with the SHEP Patrol also responded to the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.