FLORENCE, S.C. – Mattie Thomas has been named the interim chairwoman of the Florence County Democratic Party.
Thomas, a resident of Lake City, was elected in a special meeting of the party’s executive council on Aug. 8.
Thomas said the position was something she wanted. She added that she had a vision of an inclusive party that represented the entire county.
“I will be out in all the cities,” Thomas said.
She said she plans to focus on bringing more young people into the party.
The meeting was called when former Chairwoman LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson resigned to pursue other opportunities on July 5. Vice Chairman Michael Rahenkamp served as acting chairman from NeSmith-Jackson’s resignation.
Thomas said she believed she learns something or gains something from everyone she meets including NeSmith-Jackson.
As interim chairwoman, Thomas will serve until the party’s 2020 convention, when a new chair will be elected by the voting members from each Florence County precinct.
