FLORENCE, S.C. – The boards were out at Florence After Five Friday evening.
The July Florence After Five featured skateboarding demonstrations and other activities in the kids’ zone to raise awareness and funds for the Florence Skate Park.
Kendall Cox was one of the skateboarders.
He said he loved being able to skateboard downtown.
“I love it so much,” Cox said. “There’s so much going on.”
He said he also liked to watch the people at Florence After Five.
Sandee Grendahl, of Sumter, was participating in one of the giveaway contests from sponsor Food Lion.
She said she was a former Florence resident and thought Florence After Five would be a fun night out.
Danielle Pierce, catering and marketing manager at Fatz Southern Kitchen, said her company chose to be a vendor to get some publicity and get its name out there.
Ocean Drive Party Band was the latest band to perform at Florence After Five. The band is well known for beach music but has over 350 songs in its repertoire. It plays current hits, Motown, Oldies, Classic Rock, Americana, Southern Rock, and Funk. Ocean Drive Party Band is based in Charleston and has been playing in the Carolinas and Georgia since 2005.
Food was also available for sale from a variety of food vendors including Victors, Wholly Smokin, Rita’s, Big Stan’s, Erika’s, Local Motive, Edible Arrangements, Sweet Tooth, Low Country Kettle Corn, and Fatz Café. The featured craft beers were from Palmetto Brewing.
The next of this year’s concert series will feature BOUNCE! on Aug. 30, the Catalinas on Sept. 27 and Chocolate Chip and Company on Oct. 25.
For more information about Florence After Five, go to florencedowntown.com or call 843-678-5912.