FLORENCE, S.C. — Presidential candidate Cory Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, will return this weekend to the Pee Dee.
Booker is expected to hold Conversation with Cory events in Hartsville Saturday morning and in Mullins on Saturday afternoon.
The Hartsville conversation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. but a location has not yet been announced.
The Mullins conversation is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Beeson Building at 206 Airport Road in Mullins.
Between the two conversation events, Booker will be appearing at a meet-and-greet event at noon at the Nazareth AME Church at 130 Stuckey St. in Johnsonville.
Booker previously held an event at the Luther F. Carter Center for Health Sciences in Florence on Aug. 6.
He last appeared in Florence as a surrogate for Hillary Clinton on Feb. 25, 2016, at the Cumberland United Methodist Church during the run-up to the 2016 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary between Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont.
Clinton won the primary with 73.5% of the vote on Feb. 27, 2016. She ultimately lost the general election to Republican Donald Trump both in South Carolina and the nation as a whole.
Booker declared his candidacy for president on Feb. 1.
He has served in the Senate since he was elected in a 2013 special election.
Prior to being elected to the Senate, he served as mayor of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, from 2007 to 2013. Booker also served on the Newark Municipal Council from 1998 to 2002 when he ran for mayor instead of seeking reelection.
During his time on the council, Booker staged a hunger strike and lived in a tent to raise awareness about urban development issues in the city.
Booker attended Stanford University, where he played tight end on the football team, served as senior class president, and received a Rhodes Scholarship. He majored in political science at Stanford and later attended and graduated from Yale Law School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.