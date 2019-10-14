FLORENCE, S.C. – The Wilson High School Alumni Association received a boost to its homecoming celebration Monday afternoon.
During the monthly meeting of the Florence City Council, a request from the association for accommodation tax funds for the annual homecoming celebration was recommended by the city’s accommodations tax advisory committee and approved by the city council unanimously. The recommendation includes funding of $54,600 for the homecoming celebration.
Information provided to the council indicates that the association requested $82,000 in funds. However, during the 2018-19 fiscal year, the council approved an allocation of $26,500 for the celebration, meaning the amount allocated doubled.
The announcement of the amount of funds allocated to the homecoming drew applause from several members of the Wilson community who were attending the meeting.
The community members were attending the meeting to support the efforts of Ruth Carson — the sister of Pro Football Hall of Famer Harry Carson — to place a historical marker at the former location of Holmes Elementary School, a school that served Florence’s African-American population. By unanimous consent, the city council agreed to support Carson’s efforts.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela called the allocation to the homecoming “altogether appropriate.” He added that a massive amount of people come to Florence for the event. He noted the 2019 homecoming is scheduled for this weekend.
“For years, we tried to get these folks to make an application,” Wukela continued. “They went for years without making one.”
Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin added that she was glad to see the Wilson group make an application because of the pride the alumni show in their school.
“This is the greatest alumni in the United States,” Myers Ervin said, also drawing applause from the Wilson contingent at the meeting. “It has been recognized to be greater than [some] college alumni.”
Upon a question by Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. “Buddy” Brand, City Manager Drew Griffin confirmed the revenue allocation had increased by approximately $200,000 over the previous year, increasing from $535,000 to $722,199.29.
In South Carolina, when a municipality collects more than $50,000 in accommodation tax revenue, the municipality is required to appoint a committee that recommends how those funds will be spent. South Carolina Code also says that $25,000 plus 5% of the revenues raised minus the $25,000 must be allocated to the general fund.
The city is projected to collect $1 million in accommodations taxes. Subtracting the $25,000 to the general fund leaves $975,916.97 in funds.
That money is divided into two categories. Thirty percent of the money must go to an organization that advertises and promotes tourism, and the remaining 65% must be spent on activities related to tourism.
In Florence, the 30% money, or $292,775.09, is allocated to the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
This leaves $634,346.03 to be spent on tourism activities. A carry-over balance is also added for a total figure of $722,199.29.
Griffin added the increase allowed the city to give greater grants than in previous years.
Brand, the only Republican on the council, jokingly credited the increase to having a Republican administration in the White House.
Myers Ervin added that people from out of state had noticed the growth of the city and said people could see the progress being made.
There were 25 other organizations or events that received funding, including the Arts International Festival at $22,000; the Florence Museum at $33,000; Freedom Florence/the Floyd Tennis Center/Soccer Complex, which received $85,100; the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, which received an additional $193,500; the South Carolina Pecan Festival at $28,300; the Florence Area Sports Council at $20,000; and the Pee Dee Tourism Commission at $20,000.
