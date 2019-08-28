WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A more northward track and a tropical weather system ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian means the Pee Dee is in for a wet weekend.
And while the storm itself is not the reason the Pee Dee is in for a soaking this weekend, it does play a role.
"Showers Saturday and Sunday, and you could say it is tropical moisture," said Dave Loewenthal, a forecaster with the National Weather Service's Wilmington, N.C., office. "It is a band moving north of Dorian and we could have some heavy showers Saturday and Sunday with the storm approaching Monday."
"Right now (Dorian) is approaching Puerto Rico and it will be tracking northwest for the next two days," Loewenthal said.
Original forecast tracks had the storm passing over Hispaniola where it would have encountered mountains that likely would have disrupted and weakened the storm.
The current track has it moving northwest after it hits Puerto Rico and keep it over relatively open water as it approaches what was, as of Wednesday morning, a northern Florida landfall sometime after 2 a.m. Monday.
"It does look like a Florida landfall, but that's five days out and we'll just have to wait," Loewenthal said.
But that's not a given this far out.
"Things are uncertain if it will recurve toward Florida," Loewenthal said.
The Wilmington office is in contact with Pee Dee emergency management directors and is expecting to start daily briefings on the storm in the near future, he said.