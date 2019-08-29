FLORENCE, S.C. – Defending national champion Clemson kicks off its 2019 football season at 8 p.m. today with a home game against Georgia Tech.
In the Pee Dee, fans of the top-ranked Tigers probably are settling in under the assumption that they can watch the game at home.
They might be in for a rude awakening.
The game will be televised by the new ACC Network, which launched earlier this month.
But many fans in the Pee Dee might not be able to see the game because their TV provider has not yet reached a deal to carry the network.
GetACC.com allows potential viewers to see if the channel is available in their area and by which providers.
In the Florence area, these TV providers carry ACCN: DirecTV, Hulu, Playstation Vue, Spectrum and YouTube.
But for Spectrum customers, ACC Network availability might vary by market. Call 855-757-7328 for more information or visit spectrum.net.
According to the ACC Network's website, "Carriage agreements are also in place with the following video providers: Google Fiber, Optimum, Suddenlink, Spectrum TV, TVision, Verizon Fios, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers."
These are providers that do not have the ACC Network:
>> Dish Network
>> Comcast (Xfinity)
>> AT&T U-Verse
>> Cox Communications
>> WOW!
>> ESPN subscribers of all the above providers who often use the ESPN app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.