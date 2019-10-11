FLORENCE, S.C. – The 100 block of South Dargan Street will come alive tonight with music, games, German food, beer and wine as downtown Florence presents its seventh-annual Oktoberfest celebration.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.
“This event is always one of our best attended of the year. It’s fun for the entire family,” said Ray Reich, Florence’s downtown development manager. “Each year the festival has grown bigger and better, and the food and beer selection this year promises to be the best ever.”
The food menu features a variety of authentic German food from the following food vendors:
>> The Wurst Wagen from Columbia will have all of your favorite German wursts, including Bavarian brats, cheesewurts, curry wurst and schnitzel. You can get them a la carte or with your favorite German salats and krauts.
>> Sweet Tooth will have German pastries and sweets, including Black Forest cake and lebkuchen.
>> Erica’s will serve sausages and brats as well as German-style funnel cakes.
>> Wholly Smokin’ will feature barbecue sandwiches with slaw, mac and cheese, (aka spaetzle) and potato salad.
>> Big Stans will serve wings, brats and spaetzle.
>> Sunshine’s Sweet Creations will have Bavarian cream funnel cakes.
>> Victors will feature German chocolate cookie sandwich.
Oktoberfest is not complete without an ample assortment of beers and wines, and this year the selection will be extensive.
>> On draft: Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Highland Clawhammer, Foothills Oktoberfest, Holy City Oktoberfest, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, Bud Light and Ultra.
>> Packaged beers: Catawba Brewing Fest Bier, Highland Oatmeal Porter, Devil’s Backbone Vienna Lager and Foothills Pumpkin Ale.
>> Dolce Vita and Victors will offer a selection of German wines and a fall sangria.
Traditional Oktoberfest music will include polka and oom-pah music played by DJ Voo-Doo, but the night also will be filled with contemporary music featuring the Fantasy Band from Rock Hill. It is a high-energy party/dance band that features a mix of all types of music, including Motown, soul, rock, ’80s/’90s/2000s and today’s Top 40 hits.
There will be games for the entire family, including beer barrel races and beer stein races. Winners will receive $50 in food and drink tickets and a trophy.
Oktoberfest even has something for the dogs: the “Running of The Wieners,” a short race for dachshunds, which will start at 7:30 p.m. Anyone with a wiener dog (dachshund) or “almost wiener dog” can enter. The first-place winner in each of two categories will receive $50 cash and a trophy. There will also be a prize for best-dressed wiener dog.
Prizes also will be awarded for the best-dressed humans, $25 in cash and $25 in beer and food tickets for the best-dressed male and the same prize for the best-dressed female.
Admission is free. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs, as only limited seating will be available.
Oktoberfest is a presentation of the Florence Downtown Development Corporation. Sponsors are Sam Adams Oktoberfest, AECOM, South Carolina Federal Credit Union and the College of Charleston Alumni-Pee Dee Chapter.
Additional information can be found at florencedowntown.com, or check out the event on Facebook-Downtown Oktoberfest.
