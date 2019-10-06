FLORENCE, S.C. – An inmate was found dead Sunday afternoon at the Florence County Detention Center.
Florence County Acting Sheriff William C. Barnes has asked the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the death, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office news release.
According to jail officials, the inmate was found dead in his cell at approximately 4:20 p.m., the release said.
