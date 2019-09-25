LAKE CITY, S.C. -- There will be a community prayer gathering on the Village Green in Lake City Wednesday night.
The 5:30 p.m. gathering will be to pray for peach and healing in the community.
For more information e-mail ssnowden@cityoflakecity.org.
