FLORENCE, S.C. – Windy Hill firefighters will conduct a series of fundraisers to defray the costs of making sure homes in the fire district have smoke detectors.
"Our goal is to be able to provide 100 residences with working smoke detectors. Which is approximately 500 units, five per house hold," according to an announcement from the agency.
Firefighters will conduct a boot drive Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Palmetto Street and McCurdy Road, will work the East Carolina Agricultural Fair from Oct. 8 to 13 and will set up at businesses in the fire district.
Funds raised will go to the purchase of 10-year smoke detectors to be installed in homes throughout the district.
Anyone who wants to donate or to help with the boot drive can contact the department at 843-662-2050.
