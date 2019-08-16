Florence County Crash

A pickup truck Friday morning ran off the left side of Knollwood Road, through a brick pillar, between the gate and the fence and down a grassy boat ramp and stopped yards short of Forest Lake. West Florence firefighters opened the locked gate while awaiting a recovery crew. The driver escaped injury.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a pickup truck escaped serious injury Friday morning when his truck ran off the left side of Knollwood Road and stopped yards short of Forest Lake.

The crash, reported about 9:30 a.m., happened when the truck, which was apparently traveling south on Knollwood Road, ran off the road, across Lakeshore Drive, through a brick pillar at a locked gate to the community's boat ramp and then down the grassy area just ahead of the boat ramp.

West Florence firefighters and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded. The Patrol is investigating the crash.

