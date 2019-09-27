COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pee Dee school districts will be receiving 27 new school resource officers.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the funding of 205 new school resource officers, including 27 for Pee Dee districts, who will be stationed in schools across the state that currently lack coverage.
"There is no issue more important than the safety and well-being of our students and teachers," Spearman said. "School resource officers are a deterrent to violence within the school building and their training and response to crime is an invaluable asset that allows educators to focus on instruction. The funding of these 205 officers puts us within reach of meeting our goal for having a SRO in every school."
Florence One Schools will be receiving four new officers, Florence Two will be receiving one, Florence Three will receive four, Florence Four will receive one, and Florence Five will receive 2. Other Pee Dee districts to receive additional officers include Darlington (1), Marion (4), Williamsburg (4), Dillon Three (2), Dillon 4 (1), and Marlboro (3).
The funding, $11.864 million, for the new resource officers was appropriated by the South Carolina General Assembly for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The General Assembly has also provided $2.2 million more to hire more mental health counselors.
In 2018, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Law Enforcement Chief Mark Keel, and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health established a school safety vision that included having a school resource officer in every school as well as a mental health counselor in every school along with additional resources and training for students, educators, and communities.
