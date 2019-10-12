DARLINGTON
The Pilot Club of Darlington held the 37th annual Sweet Potato Festival on Saturday in downtown Darlington. The festival, which featured a classic car show, games for kids and nonstop onstage entertainment, raised money for philanthropic activities of the Pilot Club of Darlington. See a photo gallery at SCNow.com.
