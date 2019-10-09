DILLON, S.C. — Growth at Inland Port Dillon is up 33% over last year.
Inland Port Dillon, now in its second year of operation, reported 2,451 rail moves in September, up nearly 33% from 2018.
The port opened on April 16, 2018, with a ceremonial ribbon-tearing by the two cargo container moving cranes at the site.
“Our fiscal year 2020 is off to a very strong start as we continue to handle record cargo volumes at our terminals,” said Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports Authority president and CEO. “Our productivity is made possible by our incredibly talented team and the entire maritime community, all working together to keep freight moving.”
The authority handled nearly 195,000 twenty-foot-equivalent container units at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in September, up 12.5% from a year ago.
Overall, the port has handled 638,600 units in the first three months of fiscal year 2020, up 10% year-over-year.
As measured by the total number of boxes handled, the S.C. Ports Authority moved 110,025 pier containers in September, up 11.7% from the same month last year.
SCPA also handled 22,124 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal in September, a 30% increase from last year.
Inland Port Greer reported 12,473 rail moves in September, up 40% from a year ago.
“We are excited to see growth across multiple business segments, as well as new customers moving into the market,” Newsome said. “While we do anticipate a significant number of blank sailings by container carriers later this year, which will likely impact ship arrivals and cargo volumes, we remain focused on growing our business and investing in our infrastructure."
In 2021, the authority is scheduled to open the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal in North Charleston and achieve a depth of 52 feet in Charleston Harbor.
Leatherman is a state senator from Florence County.
The South Carolina Ports Authority, established by the state's General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer.
For more information on the ports authority, visit www.scspa.com.
