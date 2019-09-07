Pets of the week

Bojangles and Carmen are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.
Bojangles is friendly, affectionate and very approachable. Bojangles would be excellent in a home with other dogs and folks of all ages including the very young and elderly. Polite and gentle natured, Bojangles is an easy walker and a bit of a goof ball (typical of most hounds).He is a year old and weighs 42 pounds.
Some of the best things come in cute little packages. Such is the case with Carmen. She is 2 to 3 years old.
The shelter is at 1701 Animal Control Blvd. off Highway 151, approximately one mile west of the Darlington Raceway. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. For more information including other pets available for adoption, visit darlingtonhumane.org.
