FLORENCE, S.C. – Two people were charged with third-degree assault and battery as a result of an altercation that took place at a Florence club.
The 2:14 a.m. incident on Aug. 10 happened at Club 1520 at 1520 West Palmetto Street and "responding officers learned that a patron was escorted out of the club for alleged disorderly conduct and a physical altercation occurred between the patron and a staff member of the club," according to a release issued by the Florence Police Department.
Temaka Lytonria Singletary and Christopher James Mack were both charged with one count of assault and battery in the third degree, according to the release.
Singletary, 27 of 415 South Irby Street, Room 141, was arrested Friday. Mack, 46, of 1415 West Palmetto Street, was arrested Monday morning.
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Singletary was free on $5,000 bond while Mack remained in the Florence County Detention Center.