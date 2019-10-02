FLORENCE, S.C. -- Officers with Florence Police Department Wednesday afternoon arrested a suspect in the Saturday shooting on Tillers Plow Row.
Officers arrested Stuart Terrance Stuckey in the 400 Block of East Pine Street on outstanding warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Officers Saturday responded to the shooting on Tillers Plow Row and located the victim, who was taken to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
"Officers were advised that Mr. Stuckey was an argument with the victim at their residence. Mr. Stuckey allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, shot the victim and left the area," according to the release.
Stuckey will have his initial appearance before a Florence County Magistrate Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and a bond hearing before a circuit court judge at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.