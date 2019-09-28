FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County fire/rescue coordinator S.K. “Sam” Brockington Jr.’s eyes always light up when he talks about the county’s unified fire district.
Inside his office on the eighth floor of the County Complex on Thursday afternoon, Brockington kept a constant smile as he discussed the district, its benefits and his efforts to implement the district without taking away the individuality of the seven fire departments that are a part of it.
Those seven fire departments — West Florence, Windy Hill, Howe Springs, -- Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, Sardis-Timmonsville, Olanta and Johnsonville — were incorporated into a unified fire district on May 15, 2014, by two 6-2 votes of the County Council.
At a called meeting in April 2014, the council was presented four options regarding the provision of fire services in Florence County. The unified fire district as constructed was option three. Option one involved a referendum but would have included South Lynches. Option two was to create an ordinance with smaller millage and then supplement it with a first responder millage. Option four was to levy the lowest millage rate in all districts and supplement.
One of the votes removed the existing fire districts and the other replaced them with the unified fire districts.
Councilman Alphonso “Al” Bradley did not attend the meeting. Voting “no” were Councilmen Mitchell Kirby, who now serves as the current secretary/chaplain of the council, and Willard Dorriety, who now serves as the current vice chairman of the council. Each of the other members who remain on the council voted "yes" with the exception of current Councilman H. Steven DeBerry IV, who was not on the council at the time. DeBerry was elected to the District 6 seat in November 2014 after Councilman Russell Culberson chose not to seek reelection.
“I want everybody to know I’m not disagreeing,” Kirby was quoted in the meeting minutes. “I agree that we need to do what we’re doing, but we need to, you know, with the West Florence ... situation and everything and I think what Willard says, getting/working with the legislature, we can come up with a good plan at a fair rate, you know, and this is what I want, on the financial part, you know, it changed this week how we’re going to finance it, so, through these budget sessions ... it's probably going to change again, so that’s the reason I’m voting no today. ... There’s a lot to be considered.”
The West Florence situation he referenced was a bill in the South Carolina General Assembly that created a West Florence Fire District that included West Florence and a small portion of Darlington County.
As explained in a subsequent opinion of the South Carolina Supreme Court, written by Justice Kaye Hearn, “However, residents of West Florence, upset about their increased millage rate, looked to their representatives in the General Assembly for help. In response, the General Assembly passed Act No. 183 in the spring of 2014 ... creating the West Florence Fire District which encompassed part of Florence County — mainly West Florence — and a negligible portion of Darlington County that consisted of the right-of-way along a one-mile stretch of Interstate 95 and three small parcels of land adjacent to the interstate.”
In essence, to make a bill like this constitutional, a portion of a neighboring county must be included.
According to minutes of the County Council meeting on April 3, 2014, the millage rate would have been set at 16.3 mills.
Brockington explained Thursday that although the increase in millage was felt by residents of West Florence, there were residents in other parts of the county who saw a significant decrease because of the creation of the unified district.
In essence, it takes so much money to operate a fire department — there is equipment and personnel needed to run the department — and West Florence, because of its location near Interstates 20 and 95, was not being charged a very high millage, because the value of property and the amount of it was so high as to provide enough funding.
Johnsonville, however, is a much smaller and poorer area of the county. In order to provide enough funding, residents in that district were being charged around 40 mills, according to Brockington.
At the time of the May 15, 2014, County Council meeting, the bill, sponsored by Reps. Phillip Lowe, K.R. Crawford, Robert Williams, and James “Jay” Lucas, had been passed by the House twice.
Crawford resigned in 2015 and was replaced by Wallace H. “Jay” Jordan.
That same day, the bill was passed for a third time and moved to the South Carolina Senate. The bill was approved for the third time by the South Carolina Senate on May 22, 2014. The bill was signed by Gov. Nikki Haley on May 28, 2014. It became effective on June 3, 2014.
Litigation about the West Florence Fire District followed between the county and the district. Eventually, the Supreme Court, in an opinion issued on March 7, 2018, decided the West Florence Fire District was unconstitutional.
Shortly thereafter, the County Council voted at its March 21 meeting to create the unified fire district board.
Seven members, representing each of the fire departments, have been appointed. Representing West Florence is Jonathan Moore. Representing Windy Hill is Alan N. Walden. Representing Howe Springs is Jerry Yarborough. Representing Sardis-Timmonsville is Tim Weaver. Representing Olanta is Don Goldman and representing Johnsonville is Jason Thompson. The board’s first meeting was held in July.
The town of Timmonsville stopped operating a fire department, leading the county to enact another ordinance incorporating the town into the unified district.
The council voted to do so at a called meeting on May 21.
Timmonsville’s addition means the unified district serves five of the county’s nine municipalities: Timmonsville, Johnsonville, Olanta, Pamplico and Quinby .
The cities of Florence and Lake City operate their own fire departments.
Brockington said Florence’s fire department is great and has the lowest insurance rating possible.
Coward and Scranton are both served by the South Lynches Fire Protection District, so named because it serves an area south of the Lynches River. The South Lynches district also serves a portion of northern Williamsburg County.
Brockington’s father, S.K. Brockington Sr., was one of the founders of what’s now called the South Lynches Fire Department. The younger Brockington served as chief of South Lynches Fire Department before being named the fire/rescue coordinator in 2013.
The benefits of the unified district, Brockington said, were numerous: training and equipment can be standardized across departments, the fire departments can now purchase in bulk, which could provide better terms, and the county’s finance department handles the transactions that provide a safeguard against a firefighter embezzling from the department.
The standardization allows the departments to get a lower insurance rating, which lowers insurance premiums for the residents of the county.
Another benefit Brockington said was the implementation of automatic mutual aid, meaning when a fire call comes in, the two closest departments are dispatched, providing the necessary manpower and equipment to fight the fire.
The final benefit Brockington said was the growth in the budget after the unified district was implemented. Before the district came to be, the fire departments had a collective budget of less than $4 million. Now, that budget has grown to over $6 million.
Still, he said, the unified district does have two major challenges.
The first, he said, is providing continued pride of ownership in the departments.
Each department has a unique history and maintains different color schemes and logos for use on its equipment.
Brockington said he is fine with this. He added that he is pushing to keep county mandates as low as possible to keep firefighters from getting discouraged due to overregulation. He also said he wants to make sure the departments have influence on the selection of equipment so that they won’t be frustrated by it and quit.
The second challenge is one facing volunteer departments across the nation: a drop in volunteerism in all forms.
Brockington said the Greatest Generation (those people who went through the Great Depression and World War II) and the Baby Boomers (those born after World War II) were keenly interested in being part of local organizations such as Rotary Clubs and fire departments.
Younger generations, however, are not as interested, because women are working more and many young people spend their days shuttling kids back and forth to various sporting events and after-school activities.
Also, volunteer firefighters usually are drawn from “blue-collar” occupations.
Areas such as West Florence and, to a less extent, Windy Hill and Howe Springs, have mostly white-collar workers.
Brockington said he could look at a person in those districts and immediately determine that the person didn’t want to “get dirty” with firefighters.
As he looked at numbers from the seven departments, Brockington said West Florence was operating at about half the number of employees it should have and was only staffing two of its four stations.
However, here, too, he saw a solution to be provided by the unified district. The district can now offer uniform incentives to potential employees and they can all recruit using the same system.
Brockington also said that the very long-term goal of the unified district is to create a countywide fire department similar to Darlington County and the way Florence County operates its EMS services. He added that this will happen “long after” he is gone.
