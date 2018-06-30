DARLINGTON, S.C. – More than 20,000 people gathered at Darlington Raceway on Saturday for an evening of fun, fellowship and fireworks.
The 2018 Freedom Fest, an event put on annually by the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce, is in its fourth year.
Harriet Hobbs, president of the Darlington Chamber, said this year’s event was the best it has ever been.
“We’re very excited,” Hobbs said. “People have come from all over and it’s just a lot of fun. It really makes me excited just to see everyone having a good time. I love seeing the kids on the rides and families coming together.”
The festival featured several carnival rides, a Cruise-In Car Show, food and beverage vendors, merchandise for sale, live music, video games and much more.
Kerry Tharp, president of the Darlington Raceway, said the event was a great way for the racetrack to connect with the community.
“It’s very exciting to be able to open up the track in partnership with the Darlington Chamber of Commerce,” Tharp said. “To have an event like this for the community means a lot. It’s very important for us to have events like this where folks from the Pee Dee area and beyond are able to come out and experience a lot of fun.”
Tharp said he was happy to see families attending the event because it was a way for youth to be introduced to the racetrack.
The Darlington Raceway was offering a promotion to allow kids 12 and under to get into the NASCAR Xfinity Race on Sept. 1 free with an accompanied adult.
“A lot of these kids have probably never stepped foot inside the racetrack,” Tharp said. “It’s an awesome way to expose people to the racetrack, but it’s also a great way to work with the chamber. To have this many people on your property having a good time, it’s a win-win situation all around.”
The evening was capped off by one of the largest firework shows in the Pee Dee as red, white and blue flashes lit up the night sky all with a view on the “Track Too Tough To Tame.”