FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence and the rest of the Pee Dee will play host to several Democratic events in the next few days.
Kamala Harris
First, on Saturday, the presidential campaign of Sen. Kamala Harris from California will be holding a weekend of action with 70 events throughout the state including four in the Pee Dee in the next several days.
A door-knocking event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m Saturday to begin at the Marion County NAACP office at 316 N. Main St. in Marion. Participants can sign up for three-hour shifts.
There will also be a phone bank from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Marion County NAACP offices. Once again, participants can sign up for three-hour shifts.
There is also a Hartsville phone bank scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Monday from Aug. 12 to Sept. 2 at the Crema Coffee Bar at 136 W. Carolina Ave.
The Harris campaign will also be hosting a phone bank in Florence from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday from Aug. 13 to Sept. 3. The phone bank will be at 3862 Master Circle in Florence.
Elizabeth Warren
The presidential campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts will be hosting a canvassing event on Saturday at the Timrod Park tennis courts at 400 Timrod Park Drive. There are three two-hour blocks available: 10 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
This event has been listed the last few Saturdays on the campaign’s website so it will likely continue for several weeks.
The Warren campaign and the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont also hosted phone banks in Florence on Friday.
Democratic Women’s Council of Florence County
The Democratic Women’s Council of Florence County has a meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library located at 509 S. Dargan St.
Joe Biden
The presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden will be hosting a sign-up for volunteers at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Soule Café lat 130 S. Irby St.
Cory Booker
The presidential campaign of Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey will be hosting a phone bank from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29 at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library at 509 S. Dargan St.
Pete Buttigieg
The presidential campaign of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is hosting a lunch and fellowship event from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Florence. People must sign up at the Pete for America website to learn the location of the event.