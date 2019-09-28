FLORENCE, S.C. – Laura Garrett broke free again Saturday morning.
Shortly before she ran in the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault’s Breaking Free 5K, Garrett revealed that she was a survivor of domestic abuse .
“I’ll cry,” she said when one of her friends asked her to tell her story. She paused for a few minutes before continuing. “I was in an abusive relationship. They [the Pee Dee Coalition] helped me out.”
It can be very difficult for survivors, particularly women, of domestic abuse to discuss it, said Meredith Strader, a member of the Pee Dee Coalition’s Florence board.
“Not only awareness but it shows people that there’s help and hope out there,” said John Cariati, another board member.
Domestic abuse is common in South Carolina.
Pee Dee Coalition board member Irby Wilson indicated that the Palmetto State is fifth in the nation in rates of domestic violence.
Also, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence has statistics that say in 2011, South Carolina had the highest rate of women murdered by men in the U.S., more than double the national average.
“I try to support the people who have helped me but also to let other women know there’s a way out,” Garrett said as she fought back tears.
Giving to those in need of support was one of the themes of the runs, a 5K and a 15K, held at the Trinity Presbyterian Church Saturday morning.
“What it means to me is that they [the people running] support our mission and that is to reduce child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault and meet the needs of victims,” said Ellen Hamilton, executive director of the coalition. “These issues affect all types of people. Men, women, families, it doesn’t matter how much money you have.”
Board member Irby Wilson said it was a huge joy to see so many come out to support the coalition Saturday morning.
“Of course, we would love not to have this program, but it’s much needed,” Wilson said.
Another theme was to raise awareness of the issue of domestic violence in a fun way.
Savannah Wright, another coalition employee, added that the runs were a way for the community to address the issue of domestic violence in a more positive, family-friendly way. The runs also help sponsors and churches get involved.
October is domestic violence awareness month.
“Domestic violence is such a silent problem and this brings awareness to it,” board member John Cariati said. “We need to support the cause and these people are out here supporting the cause. We need to take away the silence and make it more apparent that there is a problem and we need to get it resolved.”
“It [the runs] helps the community by bringing awareness in regards to domestic violence,” said Shonette Dargan Richardson, director of the coalition's emergency shelter. “At the same time we’re making that impact letting people know about the impact of domestic violence.”
Dargan Richardson added that the runs serve as a kick-off for the coalition’s events in the month.
The coalition’s Wynde Edwards said there was a huge need, stressing the state’s rank in domestic violence statistics.
The races also serve as a fundraiser for the coalition.
“This fundraiser for our emergency shelter,” Ellen Hamilton, executive director of the coalition, said. “It is critical. It’s a big, ole house. Right now, we’ve got 16 kids and five women in there. You can imagine in a big, ole house, the wear and tear on it.”
Dargan Richardson added that all proceeds go to the shelter, which can house up to 25 individuals.
“We’re making a difference in providing whatever these clients need whenever they come in the door,” she said.
The house’s location in Florence is kept secret for the protection of those staying in it.
Dargan Richardson said the funds raised would allow the coalition to make needed improvements to the shelter like carpeting and electrical work.
The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault is a nonprofit volunteer organization that educates the community about interpersonal violence and provides services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. It was organized in 1986 and has expanded into eight counties including Florence, Darlington, Marion, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Dillon, Williamsburg and Clarendon.
For more information about events and services available from the Pee Dee Coalition, visit peedeecoalition.com.
