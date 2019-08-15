FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Senior Citizens Association/Lake City Senior Center's former art instructor Pat Singletary was recently honored as an art teacher.
"On August 1, 2019, Mrs. Singletary competed and won the International Art Award for top teacher at the 'International One Stroke Art Convention' in Orlando, Florida," according to a release from the Senior Citizens Association in Florence County.
She taught 840 students from July 2018 to June of this year, according to the release.
You can join the Lake City Senior Center for $35 a year. For more information 843-394-2432.