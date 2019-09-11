FLORENCE, S.C. -- A car, an ATV and a lawn mower parked behind a residence were destroyed in a Florence fire Wednesday afternoon.
City of Florence and Howe Springs firefighters responded about 3 p.m. to the fire and quickly controlled the blaze and prevented a nearby outbuilding from burning with the vehicles.
Florence Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Holland said a resident was working on the lawnmower at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
