FLORENCE, S.C. – The Power of the Purse will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Osborne’s in Florence.
This is a “fun” fundraiser hosted by Women in Philanthropy, an affiliate of the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation.
The event will feature a wine and tapas bar combined with the opportunity to bid on a great variety of unique purses to raise money for Women in Philanthropy’s grant fund. Styles include everything from the fanciful and functional to chic designer clutches, children’s totes and more.
Although a purse is a simple invention that contains everything the holder deems important and necessary to get through the day, it represents power, because she who holds the purse strings controls the world, according to Ashley Lucas, chair of the Power of the Purse event.
“We wanted to turn that around and take it literally,” Lucas said. “Raising money through the power of actual purses to empower philanthropy.”
Power of the Purse is open to the public. Tickets cost $60 individually and $700 for a table of 10, and they must be purchased in advance. For more information on Power of the Purse or the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, call 843-667-1131.
Women in Philanthropy is in its 11th year of serving the Pee Dee. The organization was established as a giving circle at Eastern Carolina Community Foundation based on the theory that women informed about philanthropy and about needs in their community collectively can make a difference. Each member has a voice and a vote in how its funds are directed. Since 2009, $450,000 in grants have been awarded.
Any woman who resides in the Pee Dee and commits to contributing $500 annually is encouraged to join. Women under the age of 40 can join for $250. The group is open to mothers, professional women, retirees or any other interested women. In addition to the financial contribution, the only requirement is to have a significant interest in Pee Dee charities.
The mission of the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation is to improve the quality of life in the Pee Dee through inspired philanthropy. The foundation was created in 2006 to meet needs in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg counties. It is a public charity established as a collection of charitable funds built with gifts and bequests from people in eastern South Carolina.
