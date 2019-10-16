FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce's Annual "Kickin' Chicken" Wing & Chili festival will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Florence.
Sixteen cookers will compete in the wing competition and 11 cookers will compete in the chili competition. The event will be held in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.
This is the sixth year that the Florence chamber has held the cook-off festival, which has doubled in attendance over the years to nearly 3,000 people enjoying the local cooking, favorite beverages and music on the streets of downtown Florence.
“We’ve seen this small festival which started in 2014 grow into one of the best events held in downtown Florence and maybe in the Pee Dee,” said Mike Miller, president of the Florence chamber. “It takes a lot of planning by the small chamber staff and big support from the city, but it is worth the effort seeing thousands of people moving along Dargan Street eating, dancing and having a great time.”
Besides wings and chili, a variety of other food offerings will be available.
The adults in the crowd will enjoy a wide selection of domestic and craft beer including Bud Light, Ultra, Sam Adams Octoberfest, Lagunitas IPA, Highland Oatmeal Porter or Pluff Mud Porter and Angry Orchard Crisp Apple cider. Plenty of water and Pepsi products also will be available.
The festival attendees will be entertained with live music by SideSwiped until the winners of the wings and chili cook-off are announced at 8:45 p.m. Everyone gets to be a judge by voting online for the People’s Choice award sponsored by SCNow.com.
Directions for online voting will be provided at the cooker’s tent and at the Morning News promotion tables.
Judges for the wing cook-off:
- Adam Crosson , REMAX Professionals.
- Commander Anson Shells, Florence Police Department.
- Aaron Robinson, Honda.
- Jennifer Robinson, Empowered to Heal.
- Greg Padilla, Pepsi.
- Kevin Goodwin, Woodforest Bank.
- Eric Robinson, Vocational Rehabilitation
Judges for the chili cook-off:
- Diana Murphy, Diversity Works Magazine.
- Nicole Echols, Harvest Hope Food Bank.
- Wayne Mulling, Community Broadcasters.
- Chief Alan Heidler, Florence Police Department.
This year's event is made possible by Raines Hospitality and Carolina Bank along with support from Willcox, Buyck & Williams, Victors Restaurant and South Carolina Federal Credit Union.
