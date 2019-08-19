FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University’s Office of the Provost announced the promotion of 11 faculty members at FMU’s annual faculty breakfast Monday. The breakfast serves as the kickoff to the new academic year.
Promoted to full professor were Dr. Kathryn Haselden, School of Education; Dr. Callum Johnston, School of Education; Dr. Tamatha Barbeau, Department of Biology; Dr. Howard Frye, Department of Fine Arts; Dr. Shawn Smolen-Morton, Department of English, Modern Languages, and Philosophy; and Dr. Matthew Turner, Philosophy and Religious Studies Program.
Promoted to associate professor with tenure were Dr. Lorna Cintron-Gonzalez, Department of Physics and Engineering; Dr. Catherine England, Department of English, Modern Languages and Philosophy; Dr. Kay Packett, Department of Mass Communication; and Dr. Rachel Spear, Department of English, Modern Languages and Philosophy.
Promoted to assistant professor was Dr. Dorie Weaver of the School of Health Sciences.