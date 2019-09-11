FLORENCE, S.C. -- Enjoy strolling the streets of downtown Florence Friday night while visiting various downtown business locations and sampling 24 different beers from various craft breweries.
The second annual “Tap Into Downtown” will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. and include 12 locations along Dargan and Evans Streets -- Local Motive Brewing, Consider the Lilies, East Carolina Community Foundation, Square Meal Market, Mainstream Boutique, MiLadies 182, McCants Lingerie, Hotel Florence, Hyatt Place Downtown Florence, Carolina Bank, Edible Arrangements and Mosaic Clothing.
At each location attendees will enjoy not just the opportunity to sample a variety of beers but also partake of small food bites that will be offered in each venue. During and after the beer stroll there will be live entertainment at several downtown locations. Jazz on Dargan will have Janet Kile & Friends and Local Motive Brewery will have the band Senior Year.
Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 the day of the event. The purchase of a ticket entitles the participant to sample all of the beers and enjoy the food that will be served. Each attendee will receive a souvenir 4-ounce sampling glass and will be eligible to win $200 in door prizes. The first 250 attendees will also receive a complimentary pretzel necklace.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.florencedowntown.com/beercrawl or by phone at 843-678-5912. On-site tickets will be available up until 7:30 p.m. the evening of the event at The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, located at the corner of Evans & Dargan Streets. Check-in will also be at the Greater Florence Chamber Office from 5:45 until 7:30 p.m. The tasting locations will be open from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Tap Into Downtown is presented by Florence Downtown Development and sponsored by New Belgium Brewing and Signature Wealth Strategies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.